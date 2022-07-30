Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 966 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 3M by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,570. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.83.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

