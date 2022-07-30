Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LBAI stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 150,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,491. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.