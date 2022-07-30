Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.00-$21.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.15 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.00-21.25 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $9.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.19. 1,070,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,638. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

