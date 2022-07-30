Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY22 guidance to $19.00-21.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $19.00-$21.25 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $9.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.19. 1,070,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.79 and its 200-day moving average is $257.22. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.