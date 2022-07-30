Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 1,019,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after buying an additional 962,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after buying an additional 719,765 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after buying an additional 523,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

