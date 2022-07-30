Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.57. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Koil Energy Solutions Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. Koil Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.32%.

About Koil Energy Solutions

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

