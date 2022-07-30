Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 65.0% in July

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 475,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

