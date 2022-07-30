Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Up 176.9% in July

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,500 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the June 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Price Performance

KVSC remained flat at $9.81 during trading on Friday. 62,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,577. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 245,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

