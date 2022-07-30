KeyCorp Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $190.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.10 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.93. The company has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

