Keep3rV1 1-Day Volume Tops $16.95 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $152.29 or 0.00644701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $30.46 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

