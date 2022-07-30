KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.49

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and traded as low as $15.89. KDDI shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 47,937 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KDDI ( OTCMKTS:KDDIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

