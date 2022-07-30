KamPay Hits 24 Hour Volume of $153,906.00 (KAMPAY)

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. KamPay has a total market capitalization of $742,533.13 and approximately $153,906.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KamPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KamPay has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00602099 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034987 BTC.
About KamPay
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KamPay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KamPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KamPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.