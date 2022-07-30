JUST Hits One Day Trading Volume of $70.05 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. JUST has a total market cap of $273.07 million and approximately $70.05 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00612773 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001659 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

