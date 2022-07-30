JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price to GBX 165

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 168 ($2.02) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.77) to GBX 146 ($1.76) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 12,234,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $190,615,000 after acquiring an additional 410,353 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after buying an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.