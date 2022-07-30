JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target to €90.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PUMSY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Puma from €114.00 ($116.33) to €109.00 ($111.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($125.51) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Puma from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Puma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Puma Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. Puma has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

