Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€192.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($167.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €170.50 ($173.98) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €158.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €158.71. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a fifty-two week high of €169.55 ($173.01).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.