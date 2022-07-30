Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €210.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($290.82) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($198.98) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($260.20) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

adidas stock opened at €167.80 ($171.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €171.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €199.25. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

