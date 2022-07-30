JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.41) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 195 ($2.35) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.54) to GBX 735 ($8.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 509.38 ($6.14).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 129.55 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.48. The stock has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,807.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

