Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ARCB opened at $88.60 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

