Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $190.53 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $176.96 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.29.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

