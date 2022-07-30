Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 16,210 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.48% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,115,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 902.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 125,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MQY opened at $13.12 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.