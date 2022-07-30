iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.69.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.