iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $408.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.09.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

