iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859,480 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.