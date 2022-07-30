iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $21,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EEM traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,050,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,403,914. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

