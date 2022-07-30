iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Shares Up 1.3%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.81 and last traded at $87.68. 6,617,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,377,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.
iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.74.
