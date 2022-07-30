iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Down 56.6% in July

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 258,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $53.62.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

