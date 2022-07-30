iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $27.67 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

