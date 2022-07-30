iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the June 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares India 50 ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,526. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

