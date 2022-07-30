iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.84. 15,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 37,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00.

