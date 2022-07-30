iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, an increase of 238.1% from the June 30th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.97. 417,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,748. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

