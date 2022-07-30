Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.34.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $225,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

