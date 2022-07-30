Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James cut shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NYSE NVTA opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Invitae has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $435.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 383.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 42.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth $51,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 137,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

