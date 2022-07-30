Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches Market Cap of $7.40 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $7.40 million and $1,848.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,865.55 or 0.99986189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004377 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.