Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,052,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,483,000 after buying an additional 2,184,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after buying an additional 1,890,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,415,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 7,403,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,814,265. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $22.25.

