Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $315.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

