Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 56.5% in July

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the June 30th total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.17. 413,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $22.67.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.