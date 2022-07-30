Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 56.5% in July

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the June 30th total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.17. 413,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,573,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,489 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,382,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 804,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 416,279 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the period.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

