Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIO stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $34.29. 14,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,980. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.