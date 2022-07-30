Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $240.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.01 and a 12 month high of $405.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.85.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

