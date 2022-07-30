Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys New Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 34,312 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,790,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $79.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

