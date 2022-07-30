International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Down 0.1 %

INSW stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.07. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.74%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 100,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $642,940. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in International Seaways by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in International Seaways by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 189,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.