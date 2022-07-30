International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.