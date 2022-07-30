Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 842,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 324,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

INZY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 50,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $147.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.36. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.