Innova (INN) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $232,627.75 and approximately $52.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

