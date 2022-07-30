IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QAI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,634.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 650,718 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 435,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 309,996 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after purchasing an additional 259,036 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,608,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 78,099 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

QAI opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

