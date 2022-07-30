Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Down 46.5% in July

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the June 30th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.10) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,300 ($27.71) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($19.64) to GBX 1,780 ($21.45) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Imperial Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 113,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,052. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

About Imperial Brands

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

