IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Up 165.9% in July

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,400 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the June 30th total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional Trading of IG Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IG Acquisition by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 126,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IG Acquisition by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IG Acquisition by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,838,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IG Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Friday. 4,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,159. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. IG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

About IG Acquisition

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

