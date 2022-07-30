Human Investing LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.7% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

