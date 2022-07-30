Human Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Human Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $89.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

