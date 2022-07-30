Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 100.4% from the June 30th total of 46,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 0.7% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,157,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $6,839,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 679,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 412,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 153,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

Featured Stories

